NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Jon Pardi performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Just a few weeks ago on July 11th, Opry member Jon Pardi took to the stage in Nashville to help celebrate 100 years of the Grand Ole Opry.

From the Opry stage to the 30th annual All Star Jam stage, Jon was just announced that he’ll be joining us August 17th at Addition Financial Arena, along with headliner Kane Brown!

For tickets and to see the full lineup consisting of 9 artists, click HERE.