After more than two decades, a very popular restaurant chain is making a comeback!

After more than two decades, Chi-Chi’s is making a comeback! The first location, of hopefully many, is opening October 6th just outside of Minneapolis.

Who’s behind bringing back the iconic restaurant chain? His name is Michael McDermott and he’s the son of one of the original co-founders of Chi-Chi’s. Michael said they will stay true to the the food that Chi-Chi’s customers remember.

McDermott told Fox News, "We have all the original recipes, so we’re bringing back a number of those – the chimichanga, the deep-fried ice cream, the seafood enchiladas, the enchilada sauce. There were some really just great recipes that Chi-Chi’s had."

So, can we expect to get one here in Orlando or at least close to us? McDermott said the expansion plan will likely “follow the same path that Chi-Chi’s did with focusing on the Midwest and East Coast,” which is very similar to the plan more than two decades ago.