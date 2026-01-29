Aerosmith takes one last ride on Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

Walk to the end of Sunset Boulevard and find a number of compelling classic Hidden Mickeys at the high-speed Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

If you were at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this week and saw a lot of people gathered in front of Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith, it’s because there was a big time celebrity sighting!

Tom Hamilton, Aerosmith’s long-time bassist and one of the founding members, came to Orlando to give it one last ride before it closes down and loses the Aerosmith branding.

In case you didn’t hear, Disney is re-imagining the popular ride and will now incorporate “The Muppets” into the ride. Tom was here giving the coaster one last ride before it closes on March 1st.

The new “Muppets” themed coaster is scheduled to open this Summer. You can read more about it here.