Actress Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli separate after nearly 28 years of marriage

Actress Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have separated, a rep for Loughlin has confirmed to ABC's Good Morning America.

Loughlin, who is known for her role as Aunt Becky on Full House, married Giannulli, a fashion designer, in November 1997.

They share two children: Olivia Jade Giannulli, 26, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 27.

In a report from People, Loughlin's rep Elizabeth Much said Loughlin and Giannulli are "living apart and taking a break from their marriage."

"There are no legal proceedings at this time," Much added.

News of Loughlin and Giannulli's separation comes six years after their involvement in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal.

They both pleaded guilty to their involvement in 2020, and that same year, Loughlin served two months in prison while Giannulli served five months.

At their sentencing in August 2020, Loughlin apologized and said she "made an awful decision. I allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass.”

Giannulli also said, he deeply regrets "the harm that my actions caused my daughters, my wife and others" and that he took "full responsibility."

Following the scandal, Loughlin opened up about what life has been like for her in a 2024 interview with First For Women. While she didn't address the scandal, she talked about not letting negativity get to her.

"Every day we’re met with different obstacles, but it’s all in how you approach things," she said. "For me, it’s just persevering and as an actress, I hear 'no' a lot, so I just have to be myself and persevere and try not to let in negativity."

"My advice is to just keep moving forward," she added. "Everyone has good times and bad times. That’s life. I think you just have to pick yourself up. Nobody said life was going to be a breeze. There’s beauty in life, but there’s also hardship in life."

