9 Country Stars That Are Not In The Grand Ole Opry

Some of these names might come as quite a shock...

By Jay Edwards

By now, I’m sure you heard that Lainey Wilson got invited to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry by Reba McEntire at the ACMs.

Well, that got me thinking, who ISN’T a member? So, after a little research, here are some of the biggest country stars that are NOT in the Grand Ole Opry? 

1.  George Strait-  George actually received an invitation, but turned it down.  There are no hard feelings, but Opry members are expected to perform in-house a few times a year and George would just rather stay in Texas.

2.  Chris Stapleton-  He made his Opry debut in 2013, before he became a household name.  However, for whatever reason, the official invitation hasn’t come.

3.  Eric Church

4.  Faith Hill

5.  Tim McGraw- How Tim, one of the biggest names in country music, isn’t in shocks me. And how do you leave out Faith?

6.  Luke Bryan

7.  Miranda Lambert

8.  Morgan Wallen- Are they made at him too, just like the Nashville City Council?

9.  Hank Williams Jr.-  He said being a member of the Opry was never a priority for him, because he grew up listening to Blues and R&B on the radio.

10. Jason Aldean

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

