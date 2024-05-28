9 Country Stars That Are Not In The Grand Ole Opry

By now, I’m sure you heard that Lainey Wilson got invited to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry by Reba McEntire at the ACMs.
BREAKING: @reba has just invited @laineywilson to become the newest member of @opry! During our season finale – Reba surprised Lainey with the special invite. Lainey is scheduled to be inducted into the Opry on June 7th. pic.twitter.com/ROrJwHwUMX— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 22, 2024
Well, that got me thinking, who ISN’T a member? So, after a little research, here are some of the biggest country stars that are NOT in the Grand Ole Opry?
1. George Strait- George actually received an invitation, but turned it down. There are no hard feelings, but Opry members are expected to perform in-house a few times a year and George would just rather stay in Texas.
2. Chris Stapleton- He made his Opry debut in 2013, before he became a household name. However, for whatever reason, the official invitation hasn’t come.
3. Eric Church
4. Faith Hill
5. Tim McGraw- How Tim, one of the biggest names in country music, isn’t in shocks me. And how do you leave out Faith?
6. Luke Bryan
7. Miranda Lambert
8. Morgan Wallen- Are they made at him too, just like the Nashville City Council?
9. Hank Williams Jr.- He said being a member of the Opry was never a priority for him, because he grew up listening to Blues and R&B on the radio.
10. Jason Aldean