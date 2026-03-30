7 local country concerts in the next 30 days you don’t want to miss

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 14: Russell Dickerson performs at The Pinnacle at Symphony Place on March 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

If you’re ready to see some great live country music without having to travel for hours, we’ve got you covered! There are so many good concerts coming to Orlando in the coming weeks that we want to make sure you know about.

Here are several shows happening in the next 30 days that are all local:

4/4 Brett Young at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

4/9 Nate Smith at Hard Rock Live

4/10 Chris Janson at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

4/18 Trace Adkins at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

4/24 Maren Morris at the House of Blues

4/25 Hardy at the Kia Center with Mitchell Tenpenny

4/25 Russell Dickerson at Addition Financial Arena with Dasha

By the way, we have free tickets to several of these shows on our contest page, which you can find here.

Here’s a bonus show to get on your calendar that’s not next month, but one you should definitely know about. Megan Moroney will be at the Kia Center on July 16th.