7 Country Artists That Played College Baseball

Garth Brooks through the years KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 29: Country artist Garth Brooks throws out the first pitch prior to a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The College Baseball World Series are in full swing (see what I did there?) and after seeing Brian Kelley post a photo of himself in his FSU uniform, I got to thinkin’... I wonder if any other country artists played baseball at the next level?

Well, after a little research, it was more than I thought!

1. As mentioned above, Brian Kelley (FGL) was a pitcher for FSU! Congrats BK on your Noles, making a nice run in the World Series this year!

2. Not only can Brett Young sing, he has nasty curveball, too! He was a college pitcher at Ole Miss before blowing out his elbow. He even had offers from the Rays and Twins prior to the draft.

3. Tim McGraw followed in his Dad’s footsteps on the ballfield where he played at Northeast Louisiana University. However, a knee injury prevented him from going pro, just like Dad.

4. Garth Brooks played baseball, but actually went to Oklahoma State University on a track and field scholarship. He had an arm apparently, because his event was the javelin. However, he event went on to the next level! He was actually signed and rostered to the Padres and had some Spring Training and workouts with the Mets and Royals.

5. Charley Pride skipped right over collegiate ball and went pro! He was a pitcher and played for the Memphis Red Sox in 1953. He even had a little stake in the Texas Rangers.

6. Billy Ray Cyrus played in high school, but according to The Sports Column, it didn’t end there. His skills on the field led to a baseball scholarship at Georgetown College in Kentucky.

7. In 2006, Chris Lane started 54 of 56 games at an outfielder for The University of North Carolina at Charlotte! According to Charlotte Athletics, he batted .283 for the 49ers.

A few honorable mentions for some big country music stars that played high school ball and almost went on to play at the next level. But for whatever reason like music or injuries, they hung up their cleats after high school. Those names include:

Morgan Wallen

Jason Aldean

Scotty McCreery

Kenny Chesney

Jordan Davis

Justin Moore



