7 country artists that call Florida home

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Michael Ray performs on FOX & Friends All American Summer Concert Series at Fox News Channel Studios on August 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Did you know that some of the artists you hear on K92.3 are locals? While they might not live here currently, at one point in their life, they called Central Florida their home.

Did you also know that two of those artists are having a homecoming at K92.3’s 30th “All Star Jam” on August 17th? That’s right, Michael Ray and Chad Brock are both taking our stage and both have ties to Central Florida!

Here are 7 country artists that have ties to Central Florida:

1. Michael Ray - He was born in Eustis, but moved to Nashville after his family encouraged him to after his high school graduation. This will be his 5th time playing All Star Jam, with the first one dating back to 2012, when he was just 24-years old.

2. Jake Owen - Did you know Jake is a twin? He and his brother Jarod were born in Winter Haven, but moved to Vero Beach when they were 5.

3. Ashley Cooke - While she’s not from Central Florida, she’s still a Florida girl! Ashley was born in Parkland, just North of Miami in Broward County.

4. Chad Brock - Not only is Chad from Central Florida, but he’s also joining us 8/17 at All Star Jam! Chad was born and still lives in Ocala and he was also a WCW wrestler before he became a country music star. Chad holds the record for playing at the most K92.3 “All Star Jams,” this will be his 10th time! Over the years at our All Star Jams, he’s played with Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, Rascal Flatts and Toby Keith!

5. Chase Rice - Chase is a a beach boy! He was born in Vero Beach, but moved to Ashville, NC with his family where he went to AC Reynolds High School and then went to college at UNC where he played college football.

6. Easton Corbin - Easton was born in Gainesville and grew up on his grandparents farm in Trenton, which is in Gilchrist County, which is about 30 miles West of UF.

7. Brian Kelley - Brian is another country artist that used to call the Florida beaches his home. He was born in Ormond Beach, making him the “Florida” part of Florida Georgia Line. Did you know that Brian not only attended FSU, but he also played baseball for the Seminoles?