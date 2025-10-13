5 things you didn’t know about Lauren Alaina

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Lauren Alaina performs onstage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

You know all about Lauren and her country music career, but did you know these 5 completely random facts about her? And when I say random, I mean random.

If you ever bring her candy or cook for her, make sure there’s no coconut. Not even the smallest amount, because she absolutely hates coconut. She hates it so much, she said she’d rather eat a worm than coconut.

According to Billboard, she has a unique foot freckle that even she agrees is random. It’s on her right foot in-between her pinkie toe and her second toe. (Told you these were completely random.)

She’s a certified SCUBA diver! So, when she’s not being a new Mom or on stage performing, you might find her in the water.

Did you know Lauren sang in her middle school choir and she had another very famous country singer that was her classmate in the same choir? Who was it? Kane Brown

She’s a member of the Grand Ole Opry and she’s such a big fan, she even named her dog after it, Opry.