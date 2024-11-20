5 things you didn’t know about Jingle Jam artist Warren Zeiders

Warren Zeiders is just one of the artists you’ll get to see on our stage at K92.3′s Jingle Jam on December 8th at the Apopka Amphitheater. So, before he takes the stage, let’s get to know Warren a little more.

Here are 5 things you probably didn’t know about Warren Zeiders:

1. He never planned on becoming a country music star. He played lacrosse in college and due to concussions, his collegiate career was cut short. So, after Covid shut down the world and he was confined to his room, he picked up the guitar and the rest is history!

2. If he wasn’t playing that guitar and singing songs, what would he be doing? He majored in business/marketing at Frostburg State University in Maryland, so he said he would be selling medical equipment for a living. Glad he found that guitar instead of that X-ray machine!

3. If you ran into him at a bar, what would he like to drink? While he does love a good whiskey, his go to drink in a cold Miller Lite.

4. Warren built his fan base performing and sharing videos on Tik Tok. He started to get the attention of fans after a one-take performance of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” went viral and that fan base was born. According to Shore Fire Media, Warren has now racked up well over a BILLION TikTok views, and over a billion audio streams.

5. His first national headlining tour sold out in 72 hours. Since then, he's been on the road touring with Jelly Roll and now he's out on the road on his Relapse Tour. That tour takes him across the pond to the UK, Sweden, Germany and more.




