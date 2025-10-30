5 things you didn’t know about “Jingle Jam” artist Julia Cole

You might have seen Julia on stage already, opening for Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Dierks, Kenny, Kane and more and now you’ll get to see her on our stage 12/7 at K92.3’s 4th Annual Jingle Jam!

So, before we get to Apopka Amphitheater for Jingle Jam, let’s take a minute to get to know Julia Cole:

Before Julia took the big stage, she was singing the National Anthem at her high school volleyball and basketball games. Well, that led her to even bigger stages, like singing the National Anthem for NFL and NBA teams, as well as NASCAR events.

Originally from Klein, Texas, Julia made the move to Nashville to pursue her country music career and made her Opry debut in July of 2022.

If you’ve seen her video for “Your Boy,” she’s wearing a Ragin Cajuns #21 jersey. Since Julia went to Vandy and played volleyball, whose baseball jersey is that? Athleticism runs in the family, that was her Dad’s college jersey when he was a pitcher at the University of Louisiana.

As an independent artist who has NEVER signed a record deal, Julia Cole has amassed over 1/2 a BILLION streams and has over 2.5 million followers.

Where can you see Julia Cole in Central Florida? She’ll be taking our stage at K92.3’s Jingle Jam on 12/7 at the Apopka Amphitheater! For tickets and to see the full lineup, click here.