5 things you didn’t know about “Jingle Jam” artist Gavin Adcock

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Gavin Adcock performs onstage during the Warner Music Nashville Lunch for CRS 2025 at Omni Nashville Hotel on February 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Just Announced! Gavin Adcock will be joining our line-up for K92.3’s 4th Annual Jingle Jam at Apopka Amphitheater on December 7th. So, before you see him take our stage, let’s get to know a little more about Gavin...

Gavin was born in Watkinsville, GA and grew up on his family’s cattle farm. He didn’t dream of being a country music star, he thought he’d be riding bulls in the PBR.

Before his country music career took off, he was a Division-1 athlete, playing on the D-line at Georgia Southern. Take a look!

After a football injury sidelined him, Gavin took to writing music and one post on social media started everything. According to Country Now, “We just picked around and played on a couple of songs that I’d already written, made a video, posted it on a brand new Instagram I made and on my Snapchat. I was like, ‘I’m going to make music if y’all like it, follow me.’ I posted the video of me singing the song I wrote in high school about football and it got 10 to 15,000 views on the first post. And I was like, ‘That’s pretty cool!’”

Who does Gavin says puts on the best show he’s ever seen? He said that’s Kid Rock and Gavin had the opportunity to play with him and Jason Aldean on the “Rock the Country” tour.

Gavin’s new album, “Own Worst Enemy” was released in August/2025 and debuted as the top new Country album on the Billboard 200 Country Chart (#4) and top streaming new album on the Billboard 200 All-Genre Chart (#14) week of release. Since then, Gavin joined Morgan Wallen on his “I’m the Problem” tour and will continue to hit the road with Morgan on his 2026 “Still the Problem” tour.

With more than 1.5 billion, yes billion with a “B,” global streams, Gavin Adcock will be joining us at Apopka Amphitheater for Jingle Jam on December 7th. He will be joining:

Scotty McCreery

Lauren Alaina

Ashley Cooke

Kameron Marlowe

Shane Profitt

Alexandra Kay

Julia Cole

GA tickets are only $35 for 8 artists, one stage, one night. Parking is free, too! For tickets and more information, click HERE and we’ll see you Sunday, December 7th at K92.3’s 4th Annual Jingle Jam!