5 things you didn’t know about All Star Jam headliner Kane Brown

Just announced, Kane Brown is headlining K92.3’s All Star Jam! With it being the 30th anniversary, you knew we were going big and this is just one of many artists to be announced throughout the week.

So, before we get to ASJ on August 17th at Addition Financial Arena, here are 5 things even the biggest Kane Brown fans might now know:

1. Before becoming a household name, Kane Brown was on X-Factor! Look how young he is!

2. This isn’t the first time Kane Brown has played K92.3’s All Star Jam. He joined us back in 2017 along with Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Jake Owen, Maren Morris, Parmalee and more!

3. You know the hit song “What Ifs” with Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina, right? Did you know that those two sang together way before that song came out in 2016. They sang together in their middle school choir at Lakeview Middle School in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.

4. What was Kane Brown doing before he became a huge star? He was working at Lowe’s and was talked into doing a talent show in high school and the rest is history. He posted some videos of himself singing on social media and the rest is history...

5. Did you know that Kane and Katelyn have ties to Orlando? Katelyn was about 18-19 years old and living in Orlando. Kane said they met at his very first show in Florida back in 2015 and Katelyn told Today, “I just remember having our first official date, and he was talking. I wasn’t really listening to anything he was saying. In my mind I was thinking, ‘Holy crap, I’m going to marry him.’ Something just felt inside of me that like, ‘This is my person.’”

She was right, Kane proposed on Easter Sunday in 2017 and they were married on October 12, 2018.

Happy Wedding Anniversary @kanebrown & Katelyn Brown! ♥️ The two are celebrating 6 years of marriage today! pic.twitter.com/vEe3f7gT9o — Country Swag (@CountrySwag) October 12, 2024

If you want to join us at our 30th All Star Jam with headliner Kane Brown, you can get the presale code and purchase tickets here.