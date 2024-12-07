5 things to know about K92.3's Jingle Jam on Sunday

It’s FINALLY here, it’s Jingle Jam time, y’all! Are you ready for Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenney, Warren Zeiders, Bryan Martin, Dylan Marlowe, Drew Baldridge, Matt Stell and Meghan Patrick?

Well, before you head out to Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday (12/8), here’s a few things you should know to help plan your day to make it the best Sunday ever!

1. Parking Lots open at 12pm - If you wanted to throw some bags and whoop that smack talkin’ friend of yours in some cornhole and do a little pre-gaming, you can start that at noon.

2. Parking is FREE! You heard me, free! Just leaves you with a little more cash in your pocket for a cold beer, some great food and some merch.

3. Gates open at 2pm. We’re opening them a little earlier this year to take advantage of this amazing weather we’re having and so you can have a little family fun before the show starts.

4. Jingle Jam (the concert itself) will begin at 5pm and will run somewhere in the 3-hour range. So, for $30, you’re definitely getting your money’s worth!

5. What can you bring in? Small lawn chairs, blankets, handheld cameras are permitted. Please consider that if you bring a small lawn chair, there may be guests around you that will be standing in the lawn GA area.

Oh and yes, there will be lots of great food, cold beer, and other drinks and merch out there for ya, so come hungry and thirty!

If you have any other questions, you can them them in our FAQ section.

Can’t wait to hang with y’all on Sunday in Apopka and if you don’t have tickets yet, hurry up and snatch em’ up here for only $30!