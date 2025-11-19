The 3 most popular “Jingle Jam” questions asked and answered

K92.3’s 4th Annual “Jingle Jam” will be here before you know it! We’ll be at Apopka Amphitheater once again with 8 great artists all on one stage, in one night, on December 7th.

We get calls, DMs, and emails with great questions about our upcoming concert, but there are three that come up more than the others. So, here are the answers to the 3 most asked “Jingle Jam” questions:

QUESTION 1 - It’s called “Jingle Jam,” do artists play Christmas music? No, they play their hit songs, the same ones you hear on K92.3. Now, it’s completely up to the artists, if they feel in the holiday spirit to break out the acoustic guitar for an amazing rendition of “Jingle Bells,” but 99% of the time their play their big hit songs.

QUESTION 2 - Once we buy our $35 GA ticket, do we pay for parking, too? No, parking is completely free for “Jingle Jam.” That way you have extra money for all those food trucks, cold beers and some merch! Parking lots open at 12:30 for “Jingle Jam.”

QUESTION 3 - What, if anything, am I allowed to bring inside the gate? First off, let’s tell you when those gates open! That’s 2pm on December 7th. Now let’s get to what you can bring in with you: Small lawn chairs, blankets, handheld cameras are permitted. Please consider that if you bring a small lawn chair, there may be guests around you that will be standing.

BONUS QUESTION - How do I get tickets to Jingle Jam to see Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Gavin Adcock, Ashley Cooke, Kameron Marlowe, Alexandra Kay, Shane Profitt and Julia Cole?

Simple, just click on the link HERE and you’ll go right to our Jingle Jam page to purchase tickets and answer any additional questions you might have.

We’ll see y’all December 7th at the Apopka Amphitheater for K92.3’s 4th Annual Jingle Jam!