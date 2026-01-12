3 Central Florida cities top the list of “Best Places to Live in Florida”

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Florida using data from Zillow.

When it comes to Central Florida, we have a lot of really great places to live. From Winter Park to Winter Garden, New Smyrna Beach to Mt Dora, we have something to offer for everyone. So, it was no surprise to see 3 Central Florida cities make the list of the best places to live in The Sunshine State.

U.S. News & World Report ranked the best places to live in Florida, based on these metrics:

Job Market Index: Things like unemployment and average household income

Quality of Life Index: This includes local healthcare availability and education

Value Index: This includes things like housing affordability and the cost of living

Desirability Index: This includes factors like crime rates, weather and ease of commute

Based on these stats, out of the 411 municipalities in the State of Florida, three places we call home in Central Florida ranked in the top 10 and those are The Villages, Ormond Beach and Alafaya.

Now, correct me if I’m wrong, but I have lived in Central Florida my entire life and I never knew “Alafaya” as a city or town. We’re well aware of Alafaya Trail and I graduated from UCF, so I’ve spent plenty of time in that area, but is it really a city or town?

Anyway, it’s a pretty cool honor to be recognized as one of the best places to live in the entire state, so congrats to “Alafaya!” Here’s the Top 10 places to live in Florida:

#10 Naples

#9 The Villages

#8 Pensacola

#7 Ormond Beach

#6 Palm Beach Gardens

#5 Alafaya

#4 Jupiter

#3 Weston

#2 Palm Harbor

#1 Parkland