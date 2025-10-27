The 20 best horror villains of all-time

In the spirit of Halloween, let’s talk about those horror villains that used to scare the hell out of you as a kid. You know, the ones you’d check under the bed for, just to make sure they weren’t under there waiting for you to go to sleep...

Entertainment Weekly looked at the top horror films from the last 100 years or so and came up with who they think are the best villains. Let’s take a look at the top 20 and see if you agree or disagree.

Here’s the Top 20:

1. Count Dracula

2. Hannibal Lecter

3. Frankenstein’s Monster

4. Norman Bates, “Psycho” (1960)

5. Michael Myers, “Halloween” franchise

6. Candyman, the “Candyman” franchise

7. Ghostface, “Scream” franchise

8. Freddy Krueger, “A Nightmare on Elm Street”

9. Godzilla

10. Pennywise, “IT” franchise

11. Jason Voorhees, “Friday the 13th” franchise

12. Carrie White, “Carrie” (1976)

13. Bruce the shark, “Jaws” (1975)

14. The Invisible Man

15. Pinhead, “Hellraiser” franchise

16. Pazuzu, the demon who possessed Regan, “The Exorcist” (1973)

17. The Phantom, “The Phantom of the Opera” (1925)

18. Annie Wilkes, “Misery” (1990)

19. Sadako Yamamura / Samara, “Ringu” (1998) and “The Ring” (2002)

20. The Wolf Man a.k.a. Lawrence “Larry” Talbot, “The Wolf Man”

If you’re wondering where Leatherface from “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and the Jugsaw killer from “Saw” are like me, they made the list, just not the Top 20. They both just missed, with the Jigsaw killer coming in at #21 and Leatherface at #22.