10 Things You Didn't Know About Zach Top

You’re hearing his voice and seeing his name more and more, so it’s time to get to know Zach Top!

1. He was born in Sunnyside, Washington on September 26th, 1997.

2. Zach’s love for music started at a very early age. He took his first guitar lesson when he was just 5-years old. His teacher asked him what he wanted to learn and he said, “Amarillo by Morning” by George Strait.

3. From there, Zach started a bluegrass band at age 7 called “Top String” with his siblings and later, other bluegrass bands before making the move to Nashville in 2021. Check him out singing some George Strait with his sister!

4. His sound isn’t like most “New Country” artists you hear on your radio today, which you probably noticed with his single “Sounds Like the Radio.” That’s because Zach’s bringing back that 90′s sound to life again because of his love for artists like Keith Whitley, Randy Travis and George Strait.

5. Zach made his Grand Ole Opry debut back on July 27, 2022.

6. Other artists are quickly noticing Zach’s sound and his talents, too. In just a few short years, he’s already toured with Ashley McBryde and is opening shows for Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan and Brothers Osborne and more.

7. What kind of sound can you expect from Zach? He told Billboard, “My goal has always been to play the kind of country music that made me fall in love with the format — fiddles, steel guitars and telecasters twanging.”

8. What artist does Zach like that you might be surprised to hear? He’s a big fan of Greta Van Fleet!

9. First concert? He told Cowboys and Indians Magazine, “It was at the county fair, and I brought my first girlfriend to see John Michael Montgomery opening for Dwight Yoakam.” Heck of a first show!

10. Most of 2024 for Zach involves him on the road on Lainey Wilson’s “Country’s Cool Again” Tour, with some country music festivals on the schedule as well. You can check out his full tour schedule here.