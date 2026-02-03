10 country stars that have never won a GRAMMY

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Eric Church and Morgan Wallen perform onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

There was a lot of buzz about the GRAMMYs leaving out country music in some of the bigger categories. For example. “Record of the year” and “Song of the Year,” not a single country artist nominated. Considering the year Morgan Wallen had, Megan Moroney, Luke Combs and more, that was pretty surprising to see.

However, it was awesome that Jelly Roll got to take home his first of three GRAMMYs, as well as Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton and Zach Top. But let’s take a look at some of the biggest names in country music that have been nominated, but have never won a GRAMMY.

1. Post Malone: 18 nominations (8 were for country music)

2. Dierks Bentley: 15 nominations

3. Eric Church: 11 nominations

4. Luke Combs: 8 nominations

5. Blake Shelton: 8 nominations

6. Toby Keith: 7 nominations

7. Kenny Chesney: 6 nominations

8. Kelsea Ballerini: 6 nominations

9. Jason Aldean: 5 nominations

10. Morgan Wallen: 2 nominations

That’s just 10 artists, there are plenty more that have never won a GRAMMY and you can check them out on Taste of Country.