The 10 best country albums of the 21st century

Let’s take a look at what Billboard named the 10 best country albums of the 21st century and see if you agree.

It’s not a subjective list, who their personal favs are, but more on how their albums actually performed on the charts from January 1, 2000 up to December 28, 2024.

Here are the Top 10:

1. “Traveller” by Chris Stapleton

2. “This One’s for You” by Luke Combs

3. “Dangerous: The Double Album” by Morgan Wallen

4. “If I Know Me” by Morgan Wallen

5. “What You See Is What You Get” by Luke Combs

6. “Montevallo” by Sam Hunt

7. “Taylor Swift” by Taylor Swift

8. “Here’s to the Good Times” by Florida Georgia Line

9. “Fearless” by Taylor Swift

10. “Crash My Party” by Luke Bryan

You can check out 11-50 at Country Chord, which is where you’ll see names like George Strait, Gretchen Wilson and Kane Brown.