Expert-approved dos and don'ts of watering window boxes

Independent Contributor

Some plant care do's and don'ts to remember are that different plants have different watering needs, don't forget about drainage, and water in the morning after checking if the soil is dry or wet.

Window boxes are a quaint, romantic, and easy way to add some greenery to your home, especially if you don't have a huge backyard or green space around your home. Even if you have a big green living space, a window box is a great way to have access to some herbs or other small plants that can give you greenery and flavor enhancers.

However, it's important to understand that the secret to flourishing window boxes is knowing how to water plants properly! Water them too much or too little, and your window box plants will not survive, let alone thrive.

Do: Check the Soil Before You Water

A quick check with your fingers will reveal whether the plant needs more water. Just because you water every day at 10 am, that doesn't mean the plant in the window box always needs water at that same time. Sometimes, it will, and other times, it will have enough water.

Don't: Assume All Plants Have the Same Needs

You probably have different plant species in your window boxes, and that's great. It adds variety, texture, and depth to your window box. Keep in mind that each plant has varying watering needs and will need to be watered accordingly.

Do: Water Thoroughly and Deeply

Don't be stingy when it comes to watering the plants in your window boxes. Don't assume a light sprinkle on the top will be enough. Water slowly until you can see the moisture draining out of the bottom of the box.

Still confused about window box gardening? Consider self watering window boxes to save time.

Don't: Forget About Drainage

Without proper drainage, water will pool at the bottom of the window box and cause the roots to rot, ultimately killing your plants. Always use containers with drainage holes, and avoid blocking them with compacted soil.

Do: Water in the Morning

The best time to water a plant is in the morning because it can absorb the water before the heat intensifies during the day. You can try evening watering if it's extremely hot, but if you soak the foliage in water at night, it doesn't have time to dry up as it would during the day, and that might cause fungal issues or rotting roots.

Don't: Rely Solely on Rain

Rain is unreliable in most cities, so it's important to water your plants yourself and not rely on rain to do the job for you. If it has rained, then check moisture levels using the tips of your fingers before deciding whether the plant needs to be watered.

Watering Window Boxes Is an Art

Yes, there are a lot of rules to watering window boxes, but as you get used to the process, you will form an intuition about when to water and when to leave your plants alone. It will take time, but you will get there.

We have many more interesting articles on our blog, so please keep reading.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.