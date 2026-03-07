Commercial property maintenance mistakes that cost businesses thousands

Independent Contributor

Commercial property maintenance can have a major impact on your bottom line. This is particularly true if you don't avoid some key mistakes, such as picking the wrong maintenance provider.

As a commercial property owner, when was the last time you thought of maintenance? If it's been a while, we get it: there's not enough time in the day. That said, this is one of those things that you can't afford to ignore.

What Is Commercial Property Maintenance?

To know what practices to avoid, you should have a clear idea of what building upkeep involves. This is an assortment of preventive tasks designed to:

Generate cost savings

Maintain property value

Ensure a secure environment

Should you manage an in-house maintenance team or outsource your needs to the experts? As with most things, it depends. The former makes sense for smaller facilities, but the latter offers superior quality and more financial control.

What Are Common Commercial Maintenance Mistakes?

There are many aspects to commercial maintenance, but some mistakes occur on a consistent basis. Here are five examples you'll always want to prevent:

1. Choosing the Wrong Provider

Optimizing a maintenance budget is a valuable habit, but some expenses will always be worth it. For example, you should never select a maintenance provider based solely on their price. Instead, consider factors such as:

Certifications

Industry track record

History of reliable service

24/7 availability

2. Experiencing Communication Breakdown

Do you have experience with coordinating maintenance endeavors? If so, you may know that one misunderstanding can lead to thousands of dollars in repairs. To avoid that, you'll want to know what your teams are doing at all times.

Let's say you hire a Northern Arizona weed control firm as part of your commercial grounds maintenance plan. Before doing anything else, you'd want to see what removal methods they use and how they plan to promote plant growth.

3. Delaying Preventive Maintenance

Is delaying maintenance starting to seem like a tempting way to cut costs? Almost every time, this will cause bigger expenses later. Avoid unnecessary commercial building repairs by having a maintenance schedule for:

HVAC systems

Electrical systems

Plumbing systems

Safety and compliance

4. Failing to Train Your Staff

If the facility staff isn't properly trained, they may not respond to maintenance needs effectively. Untrained staff are also more likely to create a safety hazard by mishandling equipment or misusing building systems.

You can avoid this scenario by investing in maintenance training programs. Training should cover everything from basic protocols to problem identification. You'll also want to identify skill gaps and tailor your programs to them.

5. Ignoring Technological Advancements

Even in 2026, many leaders don't get that technology is huge for streamlining maintenance. The traditional approach no longer works and causes you to leave money on the table. Some technologies you may find a use for include:

Automated scheduling software

Real-time monitoring systems

AI-driven predictive maintenance

Learn More About Commercial Maintenance Today!

The bottom line: commercial property maintenance is far from a walk in the park. Even so, having a proactive approach to it can help you avoid many issues that affect operational efficiency and safety standards.

