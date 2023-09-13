K92.3 Orlando wrapped up it’s 28th annual All Star Jam Monday night at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

This year’s lineup featured Old Dominion, Russell Dickerson, Brian Kelley, Randy Houser, Ernest, Megan Moroney and Priscilla Block.

The show is unique to other country festivals and shows because the artists perform a guitar-pull show, trading off songs and playing together.

On Monday night Old Dominion and Megan Moroney shared the stage during the second set and performed CAN’T BREAK UP NOW live for the first time ever!

Check out the full performance below!

Old Dominion and Megan Moroney sing CAN'T BREAK UP NOW live for the first time at All Star Jam

©2023 Cox Media Group