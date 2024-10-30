Why Luke Bryan's dad was on his 'Mind' while working on latest album

Real-life questions were on Luke Bryan's mind when he started working on his aptly titled latest album, Mind Of A Country Boy.



"Every day I wake up and I have all these crazy thoughts in my head, like, 'What's the price of corn?' and 'Why is my dad still working? He's 80 years old,'" Luke recounts to ABC Audio.



That's when he decided to let art imitate life as he readied his eighth studio record.



"I'm like, these are things that go on in the mind of a country boy. And I tell my songwriters that and we start writing," Luke shares.



"[Mind Of A Country Boy's] kind of a throwback vibe with some stuff you may have heard in albums past," Luke says. "I love the way we wrote it, and it feels real."



Luke recently celebrated his 31st #1 with "Love You, Miss You, Mean It."



His next single, "Country Song Came On," arrives at country radio Nov. 11. In case you missed it, you can head to YouTube to watch Luke's recent performance of the track on ABC's Good Morning America.



Here's the full track list for Mind of a Country Boy:

"Mind of a Country Boy"

"Love You, Miss You, Mean It"

"Country Song Came On"

"Pair of Boots"

"But I Got a Beer in My Hand"

"Kansas"

"Country On"

"Fish on the Wall"

"She's Still Got It"

"Closing Time in California"

"For the Kids"

"Southern and Slow"

"I'm on a Tractor"

"Jesus 'Bout My Kids"

