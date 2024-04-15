Steve Sloan, former Alabama QB, longtime coach, administrator, dead at 79

Steve Sloan: The quarterback, who led Alabama to a pair of national titles during the 1960s and later served as a coach and administrator, died April 14. He was 79. (University of Alabama)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Steve Sloan, who backed up Joe Namath at Alabama before leading the Crimson Tide to a pair of national championships during the 1960s and later coached and served as an athletic administrator at several schools, died Sunday. He was 79.

Sloan died at Dr. P. Phillips Hospital in Orlando, Florida, with his wife of 55 years, Brenda Sloan, at his side, according to an obituary written by former Alabama sports information director Wayne Atcheson. He had been in memory care for the past three months and had retired to Florida, AL.com reported.

Sloan, a native of Austin, Texas, grew up in Cleveland, Tennessee, The Tennessean reported. He backed up Namath as a sophomore in 1963, filling in for “Broadway Joe” in a Sugar Bowl victory against Mississippi.

He led the Tide to a national title in 1964 and was a consensus All-American in 1965 when he directed Paul “Bear” Bryant’s squad to a second straight national crown, according to Sports-Reference.com.

Alabama mourns the passing of All-American Steve Sloan and sends its thoughts and prayers to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Yxn3CjP1MW — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) April 15, 2024

After college, Sloan was picked in the 11th round of the 1966 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons for their inaugural season, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

He appeared in eight games over two seasons before returning to Bryant’s staff at Alabama in 1968, AL.com reported. He was also an offensive coordinator at Florida State and Georgia Tech before becoming a head coach.

Sloan coached at Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, Ole Miss and Duke. In 14 seasons he compiled a 68-86 record and went to three bowl games, according to Sports-Reference.com.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former head coach Steve Sloan, who passed away Sunday at the age of 79. pic.twitter.com/kgdSSahpNJ — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) April 15, 2024

Sloan began his head coaching career at Vanderbilt in 1973 and was named the Southeastern Conference coach of the year in 1974. The Commodores earned a berth in the 1974 Peach Bowl -- the school’s first bowl game in 1955 and only the second in the program’s history, The Tennessean reported.

Sloan moved to Texas Tech in 1975, and the following season he led the Red Raiders to a 10-victory season, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Vanderbilt football mourns the loss of former head coach Steve Sloan. — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) April 15, 2024

He later coached at Ole Miss (1978-82), where he went 20-34-1; and at Duke (1983-86), where the Blue Devils were 13-31.

Sloan also served as athletics director at Alabama (1987-89), North Texas (1990-92), Central Florida (1993-2002) and Chattanooga (2002-06), according to WIAT-TV.

Our leader from 1993-2002 who spearheaded UCF Football’s transition to Division I.



We are saddened to hear of the passing of former AD Steve Sloan and send our condolences to his family. 💛 pic.twitter.com/7hXEqAa1IF — UCF Knights (@UCFKnights) April 15, 2024

In Orlando, he oversaw the UCF program’s move to Division I status, AL.com reported.

