Steve Buscemi attack: Police identify man who is accused of punching ‘Boardwalk Empire’ actor

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK — Police said they have identified the man who punched actor Steve Buscemi last week, but the search for the man continues.

Buscemi was walking in the Kips Bay area on May 8 around noon when the man hit him in the face as the “Boardwalk Empire” actor was leaning against a wall, texting on his phone, sources in the New York Police Department told WNBC.

Witnesses told police Buscemi ran after the alleged attacker, WABC reported.

Moments before the alleged incident was caught on camera, according to WCBS.

Buscemi was taken by ambulance to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of bruising, swelling and bleeding near his left eye.

Initially, the police reported the attack as a nameless victim, but Buscemi’s publicist confirmed what happened, saying that his client was OK.

The attack seemed to be random, media outlets reported.

Police released a surveillance image of the man they said hit Buscemi, identifying him as Clifton Williams, 50.

The search for Williams continues, WNBC reported.

