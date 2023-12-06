UNLV shooting: Suspect dead, ‘multiple victims’ reported, police say

LAS VEGAS — A person suspected of opening fire at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday was found dead as police responded to reports of the shooting, according to authorities.

>> Read more trending news

It was not immediately clear how the suspected shooter died or if there were any other people believed to be involved in the shooting. The person found dead Wednesday was not immediately identified.

Police ask people to continue to shelter in place after shooting

Update 4:05 p.m. EST Dec. 6: University officials urged people to continue to shelter in place as evacuations on campus continued following Wednesday’s reported shooting.

“Police are evacuating buildings one at a time,” officials said in a social media post.

Police ask that you continue to please shelter in place. Police are evacuating buildings one at a time. This remains an active investigation. The suspect has been contained. — UNLV (@unlv) December 6, 2023

Original report: Police confirmed a suspect was dead shortly after saying on social media that the shooter was “contained.”

#BREAKING The suspect is contained. This is an active investigation. Please continue to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency units. https://t.co/EFVKgGyQuy — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

University police said just before noon local time that they were responding to an “active shooter” incident in Beam Hall. Later, officials reported shots fired in the Student Union.

It was not immediately clear how many people were believed to have been injured or if any deaths were reported, though the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said there “appears to be multiple victims.”

“Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on social media.

A UNLV student who identified herself only by her first name, Cate, told KVVU-TV that she was having breakfast outside when she heard a series of loud booms. At first, she said, people didn’t seem to respond.

“Everyone was jut kind of concerned and looking around, and then — boom, everyone’s running,” she said. “I didn’t know what was happening, I was like, ‘I guess we’re all running. I’m running.’”

She said she ran inside and went into a basement, where she took shelter for 20 minutes.

“I was hearing shots outside and I was hearing police, and then the police just evacuated me out,” she said. “I had my hands over my head and yeah, I was just hearing like, a lot of shots. I didn’t know how many shooters there were — I don’t really know anything.”

She told KVVU that at one point, she saw police detain someone.

“I saw them grab a guy and take a big gun, and then I saw them put the guy in the car so I was like, ‘OK, it’s over,’ but then ... (I) heard more rounds after that,” Cate said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group