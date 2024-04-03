Rep. Lauren Boebert undergoes surgery for blood clot in leg

Lauren Boebert U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., arrives for a meeting of the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Jan. 31, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, File)

Rep. Lauren Boebert underwent surgery Tuesday at a Colorado hospital after doctors determined she had a blood clot in one of her legs and diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome, according to a statement from her campaign.

The Colorado Republican was admitted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland on Monday afternoon after she noticed severe swelling in her upper left leg, campaign officials said. A medical scan determined she had an acute blood clot.

On Tuesday morning, Boebert underwent surgery to deal with the clot and insert a stent to address her symptoms.

Her diagnosis is not expected to impact her ability to serve in the House of Representatives.

“We successfully performed surgery on the Congresswoman this morning and expect her to make a full recovery,” Dr. Rebecca Bade, a hospitalist at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, said in a statement released by Boebert’s campaign.

“Patients with May-Thurner Syndrome who undergo the procedure to restore blood flow are able to live and work just as they have in the past after a brief recovery.”

May-Thurner Syndrome is a fairly common condition that affects blood flow and can cause clots in the legs, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It occurs in about one in five people, but often goes undiagnosed, as most people don’t experience symptoms unless they develop blood clots.

It is caused by an artery that carries blood to the right leg pressing on a vein that carries blood from the left leg back to the heart. However, it’s unclear what causes that compression, according to the Cleveland Clinic. May-Thurner Syndrome is slightly more common in women and in adults aged 20 to 50.

On Tuesday, Boebert thanked the medical team at UCHealth Medical Center “for their great care and providing helpful insight on my recent diagnosis.”

“I’m looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado,” she said.

