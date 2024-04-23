Recall alert: Cooking oil recalled because bottle can break

Avocado oil recalled More than 2,000 cases of Primal Kitchen cooking oil have been recalled because the glass bottles it is packaged in may be prone to breakage, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday.

Primal Kitchen announced Monday the recall of 2,060 cases of Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil. According to the company, the voluntary recall was issued after the company discovered that avocado oil had leaked into shipping containers.

No consumer injuries or illnesses have been reported to date because of the bottles. The affected products were sold in the eastern United States, California and online nationally.

The recall is for the 750mL Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil with an individual package UPC of 8-5523200719-4, case UPC of 108552320071910000 and a “Best When Used By” date of 19 Aug 2025 through 21 Aug 2025.

The FDA is advising consumers who purchased the items to dispose of the oil and contact Primal Kitchen at 888-774-6259, between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday,

Primal Kitchen said that no other sizes, formats or batches are affected.













