Police ID driver accused of ramming SUV into gate at FBI Atlanta offices

FBI Atlanta office Authorities said a driver tried to breach the gate at the FBI Atlanta offices in Georgia on Monday, April 1, 2024. (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — Police have identified the driver accused of slamming an SUV into the front gate at the FBI’s Atlanta offices on Monday, according to WSB-TV.

Authorities said Ervin Lee Bolling was apprehended after he rammed into the gate around 12 p.m., WSB reported. He is being charged with interference with government property, Dekalb County Police spokesperson Office Elise Wells told CNN.

Officials said Bolling tried to follow an FBI employee as they drove a car into the gated parking lot on Monday, but he didn’t make it, WSB reported. Instead, the gate closed and an iron tank block came out of the ground, smashing the front end of the vehicle, according to the news station.

“He was not associated with this facility,” Peter Ellis, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s Atlanta office, told WSB. “Several of our special agents passing by apprehended him.”

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation on Monday, authorities said. A search found no possible explosives or weapons in the vehicle he was driving.

It remained unclear Tuesday why Bolling tried to get into the FBI’s Atlanta offices. Authorities continue to investigate.

