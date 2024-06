Joey Chestnut: File photo. Joey Chestnut will not be competing in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest this year. (Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images)

A Fourth of July tradition will be missing this year -- Joey Chestnut wolfing down scores of hot dogs on Coney Island.

Major League Eating announced on Tuesday that Chestnut, 41, who has won the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 16 of the past 17 years, will not be competing in the annual event, ESPN reported.













