‘Jeopardy!’ to stream pop culture spinoff show

New "Jeopardy!" show FILE PHOTO: Ken Jennings poses in this undated handout photo. The game show will premiere a new version "Pop Jeopardy!" on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo by Jeopardy Productions via Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images)

If POPular “Jeopardy!” categories such as “Hodgepodge,” “Potent Potables,” “Science” and “History” are not your style, or maybe a bit too difficult, the answer-and-question show may have a new way to challenge you.

“Jeopardy” will be rolling out its new offering “Pop Culture Jeopardy!”

Amazon MGM Studios called it “a new twist on the classic game show and will focus on categories from alternative rock to “The Avengers,” from Broadway to MMA and Gen Z to Zendaya.”

The format will be a bit different, contestants will be in teams of three in a tournament style trying to win the grand prize. The original “Jeopardy!” has three individuals going up against each other.

Another difference is that the Sony-produced show won’t be available on broadcast channels, instead, it will be on Amazon Prime Video according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The host of “Pop Culture Jeopardy!” and the premiere date have not been announced.

This is the second game show for Prime Video. “The 1% Club” runs on Fox and Prime Video starting next month, Amazon said in a news release.

“Jeopardy!” shows can be streamed on Pluto TV and Hulu after they air. There was also a “Sports Jeopardy!” show that briefly aired on Sony’s streaming Crackle service, Sports Illustrated and The New York Times reported. It ran for three seasons, the first two having 52 episodes and the third having only 12.

The new show is added to the slate of already established programming including the original syndicated show, a masters league, a Second Chance Tournament and “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” The New York Times reported.

