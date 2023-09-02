Idalia: Biden stops in Florida with first lady to survey damage days after hurricane made landfall

Biden stops in Florida President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden depart the White House en route to Florida on Saturday in Washington, DC. The President and the first lady will be in Florida to tour storm-damaged communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia. (Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

LIVE OAK, Fla. — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden landed in Florida on Saturday afternoon to survey the damage left behind from the Category 3 hurricane that made landfall earlier this week.

Air Force One landed at a Gainesville airport where both Bidens boarded Marine One to Live Oak, which is located about 80 miles east of Tallahassee, according to The Associated Press.

Biden is expected to have an aerial tour of the areas impacted by the storm, participate in a response and recovery briefing with other federal personnel, local officials as well as first responders before proceeding to tour an impact community, according to CNN.

A White House official said, according to CNN, that Republican Sen. Rick Scott, along with other local officials, will be participating some parts of Biden’s visit.

Idalia made landfall on Wednesday in the Big Bend region of Florida as a Category 3 storm, the AP reported. It caused flooding and damage in the region before moving on to Georgia and the Carolinas.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office Friday said that he had “no plans” to meet with Biden on Saturday, according to the AP.

“In these rural communities, and so soon after impact, the security preparations alone that would go into setting up such a meeting would shut down ongoing recovery efforts,” DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern said in a statement obtained by the AP.

On Friday, Biden was asked if he was going to meet with DeSantis earlier in the day Friday following an event at the White House during his trip to Florida he replied, “Yes,” the AP reported.