Ian Gelder, ‘Game of Thrones’ actor who played Kevan Lannister, dead at 74

Ian Gelder: The British actor, known for his role as Kevan Lannister on "Game of Thrones," died on May 6. He was 74. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT)

British actor Ian Gelder, who played Kevan Lannister in “Game of Thrones,” died Monday. He was 74.

>> Read more trending news

Gelder died of complications from bile duct cancer, Variety reported.

His death was announced Tuesday by his longtime partner, Ben Daniels, in an Instagram post.

“It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder,” Daniels wrote. “Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07. I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast.”

Gelder’s career spanned several decades and included roles in “Torchwood,” “His Dark Materials,” “Doctor Who,” “Snatch” and “The Bill,” the BBC reported.

According to IMDb.com, Gelder appeared in 12 episodes of “Game of Thrones” as Kevan Lannister.

Kevan was Tywin Lannister’s brother and the uncle of Cersei and Jaime’s uncle, according to Business Insider. According to the website, the character was first introduced in the first season of the series, where he worked with Tywin to help lead the Lannister army in their war against Robb Stark.

Gelder’s most recent role came in an episode of the BBC One detective series “Father Brown” earlier this year, the BBC reported.

Gelder also appeared on stage, with roles in “The Crucible,” “The Taming of the Shrew” and “The Front Page,” Variety reported.

Gelder’s agency wrote in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it “was a pleasure to represent Ian Gelder for the latter part of his career.”

The world will be a lesser place without him in it,” DPA Management said. “Ian was such a lovely person and a wonderful actor.”

It was a pleasure to represent 𝐈𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫 for the latter part of his career. The world will be a lesser place without him in it. Ian was such a lovely person and a wonderful actor. I know he will be hugely missed by all those that loved him and worked alongside him. pic.twitter.com/o5Nq47QXHW — DPA Management (@dpa_management) May 7, 2024

© Cox Media Group