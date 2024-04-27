Harvey Weinstein hospitalized after returning to New York City, lawyers say

Harvey Weinstein LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 04: Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on October 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Harvey Weinstein was extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face sex-related charges. (Photo by Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein’s attorney says he was been hospitalized Friday.

Attorney Arthur Aidala said that Weinstein was moved to a hospital in Manhattan on Friday after he was moved to the jails in the city, The Associated Press reported. He has been getting multiple tests done.

“They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically. He’s got a lot of problems. He’s getting all kinds of tests. He’s somewhat of a train wreck health wise,” Aidala said, according to the AP.

Weinstein has been dealing with multiple health issues including diabetes, sleep apnea and eye issues, according to the AP.

Weinstein’s 2020 conviction for sex crime charges including rape was overturned by the New York Court of Appeals on Thursday. The court voted 4-3 and ordered a new trial. The New York Times was the first to report.

Despite the ruling, Weinstein will not be released from prison. He will instead be sent to California to continue his sentence on convictions there, the Times reported.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told the newspaper that prosecutors “will do everything in our power to retry this case.”

An attorney for Weinstein told CNN on Thursday, “Justice was served.”

“I believe this decision is larger than Harvey Weinstein,” lawyer Donna Rotunno said. “Courts cannot operate on emotion and lack of due process. The world is off-balance, and when the justice system does not work, nothing does. This decision restores faith in the foundation of our system.”

A jury found Weinstein guilty of criminal sexual act and rape in February 2020. The charges stemmed from incidents that happened in 2006 and 2013 and helped to spark the #MeToo movement. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

In 2022, a separate jury in California found Weinstein guilty of raping a woman nine years earlier. He was sentenced to 16 years in that case.

