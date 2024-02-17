ECU’s Parker Byrd becomes first Division I baseball player to play with prosthetic leg

Parker Byrd: The East Carolina player acknowledges the crowd after coming to bat in the eighth inning of Friday night's game. (East Carolina University)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A college baseball player who lost his right leg after a boating accident two years ago got into a game Friday night for East Carolina University.

Fittingly, Parker Byrd walked.

Byrd, who appeared as a pinch hitter in Friday’s game, became the first college baseball player at the Division Ievel to play with a prosthetic leg, MLB.com reported.

The sophomore, who lost his leg after the accident in Bath, North Carolina, on July 23, 2022, batted in the eighth inning of ECU’s 16-2 victory against Rider University, according to WCTI-TV.

Byrd walked on a 3-1 pitch in the Pirates’ season opener. The crowd of 5,221 at Clark-LeClair Stadium cheered as Byrd was replaced by pinch-runner Jason Janesko, ESPN reported. Byrd had returned to action after enduring 22 surgeries and a grueling rehabilitation process.

“I mean chill bumps man, its absolutely phenomenal,” Byrd said after the game, according to WITN-TV. “This crowd, these fans, these people, my family, my teammates, coaches I really could not be more thankful and blessed.

“I was ready to hit the ball but you get what you can. I was able to take the balls and was just able to get a quality at-bat and get to first base.”

ECU coach Cliff Godwin said he was also caught up in the moment.

“It is one of the proudest moments I have ever had as a coach,” Godwin told WCTI. “And he’s going to get some more. He has worked his tail off, it was super emotional. The umpire behind home plate told me when I was making a change he has been umpiring for 17-18 years and it is the coolest moment he has ever been a part of.”

“No it was awesome. He has worked his butt off man it is amazing what he has been able to do,” ECU outfielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart told WITN. “I think it is funny he got a first pitch (that) was a breaking ball. But it was really good to see.”

Byrd’s story led to a commercial in the Greenville, North Carolina market that aired during the Super Bowl LVIII pregame show last weekend, WNCT-TV reported. In it, Byrd discusses his heroic journey.

“I said, ‘Mom, there’s not a D-1 player out there that has a prosthetic leg,’” Byrd said.

“And she was like, ‘Well, there always has to be the first.’”

Former major league pitcher Jim Abbott, who pitched a no-hitter for the New York Yankees dispite being born without a right hand, was among the many well-wishers offering congratulations.

“Well done Parker, nothing can stop you!” Abbott tweeted.

