Costco employee returns envelope containing nearly $4K to customer

Costco employee: Costco employee John Sotelo found an envelope with nearly $4,000 in cash and immediately notified his managers. (Bob D'Angelo/Cox Media Group)

CLOVIS, Calif. — A Costco employee in California is a favorite for at least one customer of the big box retailer.

John Sotelo, who works at a Costco in Clovis, found an envelope last month containing $3,940, KFSN-TV reported.

Sotelo was putting away cases of water when he noticed the envelope on one of the pallets, according to the television station.

The employee contacted his supervisors, who tracked down the owner of the envelope by using surveillance video and the person’s Costco member ID, KFSN reported.

A Costco employee in Clovis is being praised for returning an envelope full of cash he found while on the job. https://t.co/PUL52SGNh8 pic.twitter.com/YxYrlNT5a3 — ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) September 8, 2023

“It was crazy because my manager walked me outside, and the member was right there,” Sotelo told the television station. “So yeah, she told me like, ‘Oh, you know, I’m so glad you found this. That’s for my kids to go to school.’ I’m like, ‘OK, you know well I’m happy to help.’”

Sotelo said that in early August, he set a goal to become the store’s employee of the month.

Mission accomplished. Sotelo now has his name on a plaque inside the Clovis store, KFSN reported.