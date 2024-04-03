Chiefs WR Rashee Rice meets with Dallas police, apologizes for expressway crash

Rashee Rice: The Chiefs wide receiver made his first public statements after being linked to a six-vehicle accident on a Dallas expressway. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

DALLAS — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice said he met with officials from the Dallas Police Department and took “full responsibility” for his role in a six-vehicle crash on an expressway on Saturday.

In a statement provided to The Dallas Morning News and also posted to his Instagram Story account on Wednesday, Rice, 23, for the first time addressed the hit-and-run accident that resulted in four injuries.

“Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident,” Rice wrote. “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities.”

#Breaking: Rashee Rice meets with Dallas police, takes ‘full responsibility’ for his part in crash https://t.co/w2eRmUQ5uj — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) April 3, 2024

Rice was leasing a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle that authorities said was one of two speeding sports cars that caused a chain-reaction crash on the North Central Expressway in Dallas, according to Kyle Coker, an attorney for the company that owns the vehicle.

The Lamborghini was leased to Rice by Classic Lifestyle, a Dallas-based luxury car rental company, KXAS-TV reported. Coker said that by the terms of the leasing contract, Rice would have been the only person allowed to drive the vehicle, the Morning News reported.

The Lamborghini rents for about $1,750 a day and is worth about $250,000, according to ESPN.

A preliminary investigation determined a driver in a Chevrolet Corvette and a motorist in a Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane at about 6:20 p.m. CDT when both lost control of their vehicles.

Kristin Lowman, a spokesperson for the police department, said the Lamborghini “hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.”

Two people were treated at the site and two others were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries, Lowman said.

The occupants of the Corvette and Lamborghini left the scene without determining if anyone needed medical attention, she said.

Through his attorney, State Sen. Royce West, Rice on Monday said his “thoughts are with everyone impacted.”

Rice grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills, Texas, KXAS-TV reported. He attended Southern Methodist University in suburban Dallas after graduating from Richland High School, according to the Morning News. At SMU, Rice finished fifth on the school’s all-time yardage list for receivers.

Rice was a second-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL draft, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

He had 79 receptions for 938 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns for Kansas City in 2023. During the Chiefs’ run to their second consecutive Super Bowl title, Rice set an NFL rookie record with 26 postseason catches, KXAS reported. He caught six passes for 39 yards in Kansas City’s 25-22 overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

