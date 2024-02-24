Alabama judge seriously wounded after shooting; son in custody

Judge wounded: Alabama Judge Johnny Hardwick was in serious condition after he was wounded on Saturday. (Montgomery County Fifteenth Judicial Circuit)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama judge was in serious condition on Saturday after he was wounded, authorities said.

Johnny Hardwick, the presiding judge of Montgomery County’s Fifteenth Judicial Circuit, was in surgery after being shot, Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told AL.com.

The judge’s son, Khalfani Hardwick, 36, was taken into custody, Cunningham said.

Johnny Hardwick has been a circuit court judge since 2001, WSFA-TV reported. He has also served at the city, state and federal levels, according to the television station. He was an assistant state attorney in Alabama and a municipal court judge for the city of Montgomery and the town of White Hall.

Before that, Johnny Hardwick had a private law practice.

The judge graduated from Alabama State University in 1973 and earned his juris doctor degree from Creighton University. He is the current president of the Alabama Association of Circuit Court Judges, according to WSFA.

“I am just asking that we continue to pray for the judge,” Cunningham told AL.com.

In 2017, Khalfani Hardwick pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for the attempted murder of Clayton Riley in 2014, according to the news outlet.

