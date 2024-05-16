2 sought after archaeological theft at Canyonlands National Park

Canyonlands National Park The National Park Service released these images, captured March 23, 2024, on an NPS trail camera, after an "archeological theft incident" at Canyonlands National Park in Utah. (National Park Service)

MOAB, Utah — Authorities are asking for help identifying two people connected with an “archeological theft incident” in Utah’s Canyonlands National Park, according to the National Park Service.

Video from an NPS trail camera showed a man and a woman entering the Cave Spring Cowboy Camp around 5:30 p.m. on March 23 despite a sign that marked the area as closed, officials said. They “removed artifacts from a cabinet” and “handled historic harnesses in a manner that had potential to damage them,” according to authorities.

Images shared by the NPS showed a man in patterned shorts, a red pullover, a red hat and sunglasses holding what appeared to be items from the park. A woman in a white sweatshirt a patterned baseball cap, patterned shorts and sunglasses was also seen lounging on one of the artifacts.

The Cave Spring Cowboy Camp is one of several isolated outdoor camps that cowboys are believed to have used from the late 1800s until 1975, when cattle ranching was still allowed inside the park, according to the NPS. The camp is believed to have bene established at Cave Spring because it had a reliable source of water.

“National parks are some of the most special, treasured, and protected area of our country,” NPS officials said Wednesday. “To protect their natural and cultural resources for this and future generations, all visitors to national parks are expected to follow park laws and regulations and practice Leave No Trace principles to minimize their impact on park lands.”

Anyone with information on the incident in Utah is asked to contact the NPS by phone or text at 1-888-653-0009, online or by email.

