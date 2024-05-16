Tigirlily Gold reflects on their first ACM Award + teases "really special" performance

Tigirlily Gold's Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh were over the moon when they were announced as the ACM New Duo or Group of the Year winners.



"They said the words, 'And the ACM goes to Tigirlily Gold,' and we both started looking at each other and crying and holding hands," Krista recalls to ABC Audio. "We walked up onstage and it's in front of a live audience, there's fans there to watch the show. We did our best with our acceptance speech. Kendra crushed it."



"We tried to take in the moment and then we got to play some country music. So it's the best of both worlds, really," she shares.



Hot on the heels of their first ACM win, the sisters are now gearing up to perform their new single onstage, in front of their peers and country fans.



"We're going to sing 'I Tried a Ring On' at the ACM Awards, which is still a crazy sentence. That's wild," Kendra notes, before teasing their performance.



"We have this dramatic little moment for the outfit, so it's going to be a really special moment," she shares. "This is our first big award show performance, so it's just going to be a really cool moment for us to get in front of so many new country music fans and meet so many new artists. It's going to be an amazing night."



You can stream the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, live Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

