Take shelter: Luke Combs' "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" has rolled in

Luke Combs' hotly anticipated new single, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," has arrived.



The uptempo song, which Luke penned with Jonathan Singleton and Jessi Alexander, is the lead track off Twisters: The Album, which will drop alongside the forthcoming movie Twisters on July 19.



"Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" features an exhilarating, country-rock production, with Luke chronicling a persona's fearless and adventure-chasing spirit.



"I keep chasin' that same old devil down the same old dead end highway/ Ridin' that storm runnin' through my veins like a shot down tail spun airplane/ Scared of nothin' and I'm scared to death/ I can't breathe then I catch my breath/ But I keep chasin' that same old devil down the same old dead end highway," Luke sings in the opening verse.



"Ain't no love in Oklahoma/ Just the whistle of a long black train/ You'll know when it's comin' for ya/ Ridin' in on the wind and rain," he declares in the spirited chorus.



The accompanying music video weaves clips from Twisters into stormy performance footage of Luke singing his latest single, which he penned specially for the film.



Twisters: The Album is available for preorder and presave now.



Here's the star-studded Twisters: The Album track list:



Luke Combs – "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"

Miranda Lambert – "Ain't in Kansas Anymore"

Conner Smith – "Steal My Thunder" (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

Thomas Rhett – "Feelin' Country"

Warren Zeiders – "The Cards I've Been Dealt"

Megan Moroney – "Never Left Me"

Lainey Wilson – "Out of Oklahoma"

Bailey Zimmerman – "Hell or High Water"

Jelly Roll – "Dead End Road"

Kane Brown – "Country Classic"

Sam Barber – "Tear Us Apart"

Tyler Childers – "Song While You're Away"

Tucker Wetmore – "Already Had It"

Leon Bridges – "Chrome Cowgirl"

Benson Boone – "Death Wish Love"

Shania Twain & BRELAND – "Boots Don't"

Dylan Gossett – "Stronger Than a Storm"

Lanie Gardner – "Chasing the Wind"

Jelly Roll – "Leave the Light On" (feat. Alexandra Kay)

Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – "Before I Do"

The Red Clay Strays – "Caddo County"

Tanner Usrey – "Blackberry Wine"

Tanner Adell – "Too Easy"

Mason Ramsey – "Shake Shake (All Night Long)"

Tyler Halverson – "New Loop"

Flatland Cavalry – "Touchdown"

Nolan Taylor – "Driving You Home"

Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister – "Wall of Death"

Charley Crockett – "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky"

