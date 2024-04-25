Reba to host + perform new music at the 2024 ACM Awards

Reba McEntire is set to host the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards.



"I am tickled to pieces to get to host the ACM Awards for the 17th time!" says Reba, who's returning to host the awards show for the 17th time.



"What an honor to have been part of the past, present and now the future of the Academy of Country Music with Amazon Prime Video," she adds. "I can't wait to get to Texas and see everybody May 16th!"



"We are thrilled for the homecoming of Reba to the ACM Awards stage for the 17th time!" ACM CEO Damon Whiteside says in a press release. "There is simply no one better to continue to elevate this show in our new global streaming era with Amazon Prime Video."



Reba also shared on Instagram that she'll be "performing brand new music during the show."



The 2024 ACM Awards will stream live on Prime Video May 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

