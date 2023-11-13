Priscilla Block announces 2024 tour with "Hey Jack"

Britton Lee/Courtesy of Mercury Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Priscilla Block is hitting the road in 2024 for her headlining Hey Jack Tour.

Named after her latest song, the trek kicks off February 7 in San Diego, California, and will hit numerous cities across the U.S. before concluding in Raleigh, North Carolina, on May 4.

Hit songwriter and new artist Ryan Larkin will open for Priscilla on her tour.

Priscilla's announcement arrived alongside the release of "Hey, Jack," which she penned with Randy MontanaJeremy Stover and Dave Cohen.

"This release is something that we’ve worked really hard on," says Priscilla. "From writing the song, to filming the video - It’s been such a creative time for me. This is the start of a new era and I couldn’t be more excited about it!"

Tickets to the Hey Jack Tour go on sale Friday, November 17. Presale begins Tuesday, November 14, via a presale code that can be obtained by texting BLOCKPARTY to 91743.

For Priscilla's full tour schedule, visit her website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!