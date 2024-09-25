Orange County School Board is reconsidering implementing metal detectors at schools

Just a few weeks ago, superintendent, Maria Vazquez, said Orange County Public Schools don’t have funding to provide metal detectors- now after a wave of threats, Orange County is reevaluating.

After Governor Ron DeSantis announced it is up to the district to decide whether to install metal detectors, Vazquez said due to lack of funding and with equity in mind, Orange County will not be able to implement metal detectors in every school.

The district still does not plan to install metal detectors in every school due to the cost, however they are searching for a means to ensure every school is protected equally.

The plan is to discuss implementing weapon detectors or other means to keep schools safe at the board meeting on Tuesday. The school board also plans to address means of funding.





