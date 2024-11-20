Old Dominion weighs in on potentially earning their seventh CMA Vocal Group award

Old Dominion's been on a winning streak in the CMA Vocal Group of the Year category for the past six years.



If they continue their reign this year, they'll earn their seventh trophy and become the second-most-awarded Vocal Group, taking over the title currently held by six-time winners Little Big Town.



So how's Old Dominion feeling about potentially taking the crown away from one of country music's nicest groups?



"It feels great. Feels real great!" OD's Matthew Ramsey tells ABC Audio with a laugh before Trevor Rosen says in jest, "You think they're nice?"



"Some of the nicest, most talented people in the world. And we are going to stomp 'em into the ground." Matthew jokes.



"Stuff 'em in the dirt," Trevor adds.



"It's a tough town," Brad Tursi says. "Couldn't have done it without 'em."



Of course, Old Dominion's just joking around. They are, in fact, friends with Little Big Town and previously collaborated together on the 2017 track "Stars in the City."

Other nominees in the Vocal Group category include Little Big Town, Lady A, Zac Brown Band and The Red Clay Strays.

Will Old Dominion clinch their seventh Vocal Group award this year? Find out when the 2024 CMAs air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

