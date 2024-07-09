The Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall dead at 76

Joe Bonsall of The Oak Ridge Boys passed away Tuesday, July 9, from complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). He was 76.



On January 3, 2024, Joe, born Joseph S. Bonsall Jr., announced his retirement from The Oak Ridge Boys and their Farewell Tour due to increasing health issues and immobility.



"Many of you know I have been battling a slow onset (over 4 years now) of a neuromuscular disorder. I am now to a point that walking is impossible so I have basically retired from the road. It has just gotten too difficult," Joe shared in a statement on social platform X.



"It has been a great 50 years and I am thankful to all the Oak Ridge Boys band crew and staff for the constant love and support shown to me through it all," he continued. "I will never forget and for those of you who have been constantly holding me up in prayer I thank you and ask for you to keep on praying."



The Oak Ridge Boys' five-decade career has spawned hits such as "Elvira," "Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight," "Bobbie Sue" and "American Made."



The group, comprising Joe, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban, is also a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry and other esteemed institutions.



Joe is survived by his wife Mary Ann, daughters Jennifer and Sabrina, granddaughter Breanne, grandson Luke, two great-grandsons, Chance and Grey, and a sister, Nancy.



The family is requesting privacy at this time.

