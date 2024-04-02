Suns' Devin Booker drops 52 on Pelicans, matches incredible Wilt Chamberlain record

Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 01: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns stands on the court during the fourth quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on April 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns have made progress in their quest to escape the Play-In Tournament, and Devin Booker is a big reason why.

Booker dropped 52 points on the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night in a 124-111 win for the Suns. He made 19 of 28 shots with nine assists, three rebounds, and he also set a career-high in three-pointers with eight. 37 of those 52 points came in the first half. He was on fire.

Devin Booker WENT OFF for 52 PTS (37 in the 1H) as he led the Suns to a W in New Orleans!



🔥 52 PTS, 9 AST

🔥 19/28 FGM

🔥 8 3PM (career-high) pic.twitter.com/I6NXF3J9Y6 — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2024

This was the third straight game against the Pelicans in which Booker has scored at least 50 points. He dropped 52 points on them when the Suns and Pels last faced off on Jan. 19. Before that, Booker hadn't played them since Dec. 17. 2022 when he scored a cool 58 points on them. According to Elias Sports, there is only one other player in NBA history to score 50+ points in three straight games against the same opponent: Wilt Chamberlain.

FIFTY.



Book has scored 50+ for his 3rd straight game against the Pelicans, joining Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history with 50+ points in three straight against an opponent (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/mErlcHEQF3 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 2, 2024

Booker's performance helped the Suns nail down a win they desperately needed. They've been trailing the sixth-place Pels in the standings, and Monday night's win helped them gain ground. They're now behind the Pels by just one game with 14 left to play — including another game against the New Orleans on April 7.

Booker's 50 did more than just help the Suns. It also helped the Minnesota Timberwolves. All they needed to clinch a top six playoff spot was a Pelicans loss on Monday, and Booker delivered. Maybe they'll bring a gift basket for him when they travel to Phoenix to play the Suns on Friday.