Sunday Night Football: Vikings vs, Broncos score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

NFL: NOV 12 Saints at Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 12: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) is all smiles as he leaves the field after an NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints on November 12, 2023, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos are both on heaters right now, intent on intent on working their way back from seasons that started off so poorly. And thus far, they've been successful.

The Vikings started the season a dismal 0-3, bottoming out at 1-4 against the Chiefs before they started their climb. Since then they've won five straight, and in the process managed to absorb and overcome one of the worst losses a team can face: a season-ending injury to their quarterback. Kirk Cousins tore his achilles against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, and then his backup Jaren Hall sustained a concussion during his Week 9 start.

Enter Josh Dobbs, Minnesota's savior. Acquired to back up Hall just days before their Week 9 contest against the Falcons, he led them to a win despite literally learning the plays on the sideline before replacing Hall. Dobbs then proceeded to ball out against the New Orleans Saints the following week, elevating their streak to five.

The Broncos have a slightly smaller three-game winning streak on the line, but they will defend it fiercely. After a truly putrid 2022 season, no one was surprised when Denver was 1-5 through their first six games. But against a less-than-stellar Packers team in Week 7, they broke through with a 19-17 win. The next week they absolutely stunned the Chiefs 24-9, and then eked out a Week 10 victory over the Bills on a walk-off field goal. The Broncos have definitely felt great this week, and they deserved to.

But both winning streaks won't survive the night. It's the Vikings' Josh Dobbs magic vs. the resurgent comeback Broncos. One team will go home happy, and the other team will just go home.

