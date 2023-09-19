Danielle Kang's golf clubs didn't make it to Spain for the Solheim Cup this week

The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 19: Danielle Kang of Team USA talks to the media prior to the The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 19, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images) (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Well, at least her putter made it on time.

Danielle Kang fell victim to a common problem for American golfers competing in Europe this week when she arrived at Finca Cortesin in Spain for the Solheim Cup.

Her golf bag was nowhere to be found at the airport.

Kang and the rest of the U.S. team arrived at the course in southern Spain on Sunday and started preparing for the biennial event between the United States and Europe on Monday morning. Finca Cortesin sits about an hour south of Málaga, where they flew into on a connecting flight from Amsterdam.

While the rest of the team’s luggage and clubs made it, Kang’s clubs were lost — which sent her and team captain Stacy Lewis to social media asking for help.

Hi. I need everyone’s help again. My captain and the entire US Team has been on this but someone PLEASE put my GOLF bag on the next flight out of AMSTERDAM to MALAGA…

it’s missed every flight it could’ve been on today..BAG TAG 0074676649 @transavia flight@SolheimCupUSA 🥺🙏❤️ — Danielle Kang (@daniellekang) September 18, 2023

@Delta @KLM would love some help locating a set of golf clubs… kind of a big tournament going on this week!!! @TheSolheimCup @SolheimCupUSA — Stacy Lewis (@Stacy_Lewis) September 18, 2023

I appreciate you asking to DM my First and last name for security reasons but I can just tell you here:

Danielle Kang

BAG TAG

0074676649

Ref Number

AGPHV17469

Need it at

Finca Cortesin Golf Club

Urbanización Casares del Sol, 2

29690 Casares

Málaga, Spain@TheSolheimCup https://t.co/G4usuxKyA3 — Danielle Kang (@daniellekang) September 18, 2023

"It's been an adventure," Kang said Tuesday. "If it wasn't a dramatic entrance, it wouldn't be my life, so it's OK ... It is what it is. You just kind of roll with the punches."

Thankfully, Ping found a set for Kang to use for a practice round on Tuesday. Titleist has since shipped a second set to Spain, too, in case her original clubs don’t make it in time.

The one club that did make it, however, was Kang’s putter. She packs that separately in a rifle case so that it doesn’t get bent.

"So thankfully the putter didn't get lost," Kang said. "But it's OK. The other 13 are coming. It's coming. We have faith. Stacy is on it. I mean, she's putting out fires, and I'm pretty sure I'm the only one causing fire right now."

Kang is set to compete in her fourth Solheim Cup this week, and is one of the most experienced players on the U.S. team. She’ll compete alongside Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and rookie Rose Zhang, among others. Kang has won six times on the LPGA Tour, most recently at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in 2021.